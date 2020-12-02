Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Shares Gap Down to $12.10

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.05. Optibase shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optibase from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Optibase worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optibase Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

