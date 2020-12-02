Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research note published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,229,725. Insiders purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230 in the last three months.

About Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

