Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.18

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 1159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oriental Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 426.43 and a beta of -0.07.

Oriental Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

