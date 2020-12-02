Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.80

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 9635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

PSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

