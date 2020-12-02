People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) Critical Survey

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Parkway Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 20.81% 7.39% 0.94% Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial and Parkway Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11 Parkway Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Parkway Bank.

Risk & Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkway Bank has a beta of -19.69, indicating that its stock price is 2,069% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Parkway Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.35 $520.40 million $1.39 9.21 Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Parkway Bank.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Parkway Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Parkway Bank Company Profile

As of April 27, 2013, Parkway Bank was acquired by CertusBank, N.A. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina. The company provides business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market demand accounts, noninterest-bearing accounts, and fixed rate certificates; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; credit and debit cards; business lending products comprising operating lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial and investment real estate; and online banking services. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, mortgage loans, and construction loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Parkway Insurance Services, Inc., offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products consisting of home, auto, life and health, and business products. As at December 31, 2010, it operated through its main office in Lenoir, and branch offices in Hudson and Granite Falls. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir, North Carolina.

