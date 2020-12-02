Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $56,008.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,690 shares of company stock worth $14,529,575. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

