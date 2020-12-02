Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

