PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

