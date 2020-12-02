PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.