Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,673,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,271,000 after acquiring an additional 299,390 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

