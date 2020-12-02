PIBBLE Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $74,529.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

