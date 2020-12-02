PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.01

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 2236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

