Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BKBEF stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

