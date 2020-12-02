Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Trading Up 5.5%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 339,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 894,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 202,929 shares of company stock worth $2,037,521. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

