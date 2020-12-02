ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

EFAD stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

