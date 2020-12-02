ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

