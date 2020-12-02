Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in November

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus has an average rating of “Hold”.

BGAOY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

