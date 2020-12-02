Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

