Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $117,183,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 231,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.