QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.10. QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 139,979 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

About QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.