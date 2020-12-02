Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Tops $9.61 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

