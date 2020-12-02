Rankingball Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

