Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) shares traded down 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,311,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,709% from the average session volume of 82,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project covering an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located in the Upper Silesian Mineral district in southwestern Poland. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

