Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX)

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. BioSyent Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

About BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

