ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.