Reviewing Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Almost Never Films and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A N/A N/A Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almost Never Films and Tailored Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $2.53 million 0.05 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Almost Never Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tailored Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Almost Never Films has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Tailored Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

