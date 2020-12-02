RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $520.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $435.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NYSE:RH opened at $453.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $467.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

