Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $32.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,957,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM opened at $32.61 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.