Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 35.2% Higher

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares traded up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.45. 45,084,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 6,698,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $448.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.