Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Upgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $576.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

