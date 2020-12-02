Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,364 shares of company stock worth $35,742,956. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

