Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

ROP opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.41 and a 200-day moving average of $405.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

