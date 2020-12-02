Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Declares $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RY opened at C$107.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$104.50 to C$107.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.20.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

