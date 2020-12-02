Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.24

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

