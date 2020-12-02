RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Position Cut by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.