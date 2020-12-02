Rural Funds Group (RFF.AX) (ASX:RFF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Rural Funds Group (RFF.AX) (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.91.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

