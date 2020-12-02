Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.60

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

About Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

