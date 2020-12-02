salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

