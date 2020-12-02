salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,367,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

