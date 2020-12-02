salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $285.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $285.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

