Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 2,088.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Sands China has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sands China has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

