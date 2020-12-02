SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.00

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 3.17.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

