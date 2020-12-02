Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.