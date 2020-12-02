Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 425.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

