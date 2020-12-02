(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

(SDXAY) stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. (SDXAY) has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About (SDXAY)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

