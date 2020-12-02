Sessia Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $914,703.20 and $411,904.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,006,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.