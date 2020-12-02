Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.05

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 217430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

STTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19).

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.