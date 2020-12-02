Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 2nd (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments’ (OTCMKTS:FOUR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shift4 Payments had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of Shift4 Payments’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after buying an additional 284,410 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after buying an additional 945,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,261,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 143,082 shares during the period.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

