Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,094.70 and last traded at $1,090.38. Approximately 2,595,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,606,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,034.39.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,045.82.

Get Shopify alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,752.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,000.28 and a 200-day moving average of $953.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.