Short Interest in BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Drops By 75.0%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BNCCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BNCC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

